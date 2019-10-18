BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

BTAI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.96. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca purchased 6,547 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Mueller purchased 8,446 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $73,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $165,104 in the last three months. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 31,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

