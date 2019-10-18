BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

BEAT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BEAT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.17. The stock had a trading volume of 38,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BioTelemetry has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. BioTelemetry’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioTelemetry will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Ferola sold 44,276 shares of BioTelemetry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,728,092.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,846.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

