Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 58.31% and a negative net margin of 46.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Separately, B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Biomerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.