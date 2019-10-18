BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $26.00 target price on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

In other news, VP Todd Berard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,009.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $159,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,273.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,556 shares of company stock worth $4,416,299. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 45.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLFS opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The stock has a market cap of $333.86 million, a P/E ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

