Biohaven Pharmaceutical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,659 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the average volume of 126 put options.

In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.65 per share, with a total value of $188,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,587,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,423,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,656,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $44.61 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

