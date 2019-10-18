Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the identification and development of orphan neurologic indications and other neurological pathways. The company’s pipeline includes BHV-0223, which is a formulation of a glutamate-modulating agent; BHV-4157, which is a new chemical entity that modulates glutamate and BHV-5000, which is an in-licensed investigational agent of the Company targeting N-Methyl-D-Aspartate receptor antagonism which are in clinical trial stage. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is based in NEW HAVEN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHVN. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $87.00 price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.36.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $44.72 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

