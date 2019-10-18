Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $0.79. Biocept shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 116,735 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 263.98% and a negative net margin of 672.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

