Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Up 7.5%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s share price shot up 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.57, 348,040 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 315,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 million, a P/E ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 306,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

