BidiPass Price Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $82,835.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,969,777 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

