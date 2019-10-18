BidaskClub Upgrades Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) to Sell

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRAY. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.65.

VRAY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. 36,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. Viewray has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $261.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 128.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Viewray will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James F. Dempsey sold 279,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $997,507.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,585.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 47.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Viewray during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Viewray by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 587,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 17,259 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Viewray by 43.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viewray by 61.8% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

