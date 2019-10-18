BidaskClub Upgrades J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Buy

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 5.46%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,141 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total transaction of $637,558.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,291 shares in the company, valued at $12,177,151.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $5,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,060,935.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,926 shares of company stock worth $8,658,177 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $706,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

