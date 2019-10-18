BidaskClub Upgrades FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FibroGen from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of FGEN stock traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 545,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.84. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. FibroGen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $1,852,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,402,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,308,835.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $485,662.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,786,108.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,792 shares of company stock worth $6,378,330. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

