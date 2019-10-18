BidaskClub Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
