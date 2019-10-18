BidaskClub Downgrades Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) to Hold

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $999.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.11 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 839.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

