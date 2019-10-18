BidaskClub Downgrades Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) to Sell

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Changyou.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Shares of Changyou.Com stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $496.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.92. Changyou.Com has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. Changyou.Com’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Changyou.Com by 53.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 39,775 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Changyou.Com by 9.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 64,409 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Changyou.Com by 11.2% in the second quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Changyou.Com in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.