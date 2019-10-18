BidaskClub Downgrades AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to Sell

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AudioCodes to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

AUDC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $536.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75. AudioCodes has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in AudioCodes by 9.9% during the second quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AudioCodes by 406.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 21.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. 30.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

