BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Unpredictable policies, trade volatility and slowdown in global growth have made investors apprehensive and affected commodity markets, which will impact BHP Group’s results. Iron ore prices have been falling lately amid signs of recovery in Brazilian supply and declining profitability at steel producers. Nickel and copper prices have also been impacted by the trade tensions. BHP Group has also guided lower petroleum production for fiscal 2020. Unit costs are expected to be higher in fiscal 2020 owing to natural field decline at conventional petroleum, lower copper grades, lower by-product credits and higher deferred stripping costs at Escondida. Increased wash plant maintenance and inflationary pressures at Queensland Coal remain concerns. The company’s earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have thus undergone negative revisions lately.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $78.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 3,720.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 15,025.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in BHP Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

