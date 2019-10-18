Bezant 24 Hour Volume Hits $125,090.00 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. Bezant has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $125,090.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00228546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.01146093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00029959 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00089101 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,099,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

