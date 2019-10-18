Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)

Codemasters Group (LON:CDM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

CDM opened at GBX 214 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.28. Codemasters Group has a 12 month low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 256 ($3.35).

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.