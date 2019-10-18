Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.
Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.
In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.