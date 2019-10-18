Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.35.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57. Estee Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $207.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.43% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total transaction of $933,904.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,544.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 28,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $5,951,411.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,279,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,187,217 shares of company stock valued at $429,841,069. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.