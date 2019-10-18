Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up approximately 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.53.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $215.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.44 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

