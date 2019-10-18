Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,592,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 48.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 114,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $203.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

