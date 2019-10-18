Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 136.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

BDX stock opened at $256.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,937,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total transaction of $347,618.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock worth $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

