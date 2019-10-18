bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) & Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) Critical Review

bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) and Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of bebe stores shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Apex Global Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.7% of bebe stores shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Apex Global Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

bebe stores has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apex Global Brands has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

bebe stores pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Apex Global Brands does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares bebe stores and Apex Global Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bebe stores N/A N/A N/A Apex Global Brands -17.93% -29.17% -4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for bebe stores and Apex Global Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bebe stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Apex Global Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares bebe stores and Apex Global Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bebe stores N/A N/A -$138.96 million N/A N/A Apex Global Brands $24.44 million 0.23 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

Apex Global Brands has higher revenue and earnings than bebe stores.

Summary

bebe stores beats Apex Global Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers. The Company also offers accessories, which include jewelry, optical, fragrance, shoes and handbags. The Company operates stores in the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada. In addition, it has an online store at www.bebe.com that ships to customers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United States Protectorates and internationally via its third-party providers, International Checkout and Shoprunner. It has international stores operated by licensees in South East Asia, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South America, Turkey and other territories.

About Apex Global Brands

Apex Global Brands Inc., a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout. It maintains license agreements with retailers and manufacturers that span approximately 140 countries in approximately 20,000 retail locations and digital commerce. The company was formerly known as Cherokee Inc. and changed its name to Apex Global Brands Inc. in June 2019. Apex Global Brands Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

