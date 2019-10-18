Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 5.3% in September

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 477,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $482.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1,713.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 223,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 211,141 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 633,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after buying an additional 86,930 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 109,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 63,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.