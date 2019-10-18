Beacon Trading 23.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 23.3% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $110,211.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00640286 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027330 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003713 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000361 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002422 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,541,257 coins and its circulating supply is 10,230,578 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

