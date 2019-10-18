Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 46,545 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 46,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.5% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $277,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,369,000 after acquiring an additional 443,962 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 879,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,980,000 after acquiring an additional 249,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after acquiring an additional 280,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $52.46 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $57.53. The stock has a market cap of $84.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

