Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 154,780 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 154,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 6.88% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 320,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC opened at $44.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.82. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

