BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up 0.6% of Cordasco Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in BCE were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 17.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,555,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 213.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,015,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,333 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth about $58,988,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 32.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,216,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in BCE by 29.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,291,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,840,000 after buying an additional 1,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $48.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.19. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 12.51%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 88.19%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

