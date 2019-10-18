Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €74.00 ($86.05) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €67.91 ($78.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €63.12 and its 200-day moving average is €66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.12. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12-month high of €79.38 ($92.30).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

