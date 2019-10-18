Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $21.95.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 1.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

