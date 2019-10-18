Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE PBA opened at $35.92 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.81. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.