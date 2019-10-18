Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $23.93 Million Stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Waste Connections makes up about 3.9% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $23,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Waste Connections by 47.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 42.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

In related news, COO Darrell W. Chambliss sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $1,262,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $897,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,638 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,039 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WCN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.66.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.19.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.