Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 6,975 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Hyatt Hotels accounts for about 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Hyatt Hotels worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other news, insider David Udell sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $312,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $291,387.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $69.58 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

