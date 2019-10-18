Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.18-3.28 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.18-3.28 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of B opened at $52.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.06. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $51,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632. Company insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

