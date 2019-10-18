Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.54.

KGC traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 402,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,523,198. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $837.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.97 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 12.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 109,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 267.4% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 164,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 120,013 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,081,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 288,588 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

