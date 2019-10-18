Barclays Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.20.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 375.06 and a beta of 0.90. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $30.34.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 154,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 50.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.