Barclays Raises Premier Oil (LON:PMO) Price Target to GBX 100

Premier Oil (LON:PMO) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PMO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 148.57 ($1.94).

PMO opened at GBX 82.80 ($1.08) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.19. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $683.81 million and a P/E ratio of 4.70.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

