Barclays Raises First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie restated a neutral rating and set a C$11.20 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.77.

TSE FM opened at C$11.10 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.55.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.6100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.32%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

