Barclays Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €60.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €60.00 ($69.77) price target from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.53% from the stock’s previous close.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.39 ($74.87).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €48.18 ($56.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.35. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

