Barclays Analysts Give Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) a $24.00 Price Target

Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.43.

PAGP opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.17. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.71%. Plains GP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,895,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after acquiring an additional 131,999 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 38.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

