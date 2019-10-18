Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 95,915 Shares of NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in NewLink Genetics Corp (NASDAQ:NLNK) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of NewLink Genetics worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NewLink Genetics by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLNK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NewLink Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewLink Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NewLink Genetics stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. NewLink Genetics Corp has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. NewLink Genetics had a negative net margin of 6,587.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NewLink Genetics Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewLink Genetics Company Profile

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a late clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing Indoximod, an indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase (IDO) pathway inhibitor that is in clinical development in combination with other cancer therapeutics for patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, pediatric brain tumors, acute myeloid leukemia, and melanoma.

