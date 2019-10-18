Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th.

NYSE BK opened at $44.53 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

