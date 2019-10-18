Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $82,000 Investment in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several research firms have commented on NSPR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NSPR stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42. InspireMD Inc has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $13.50.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

