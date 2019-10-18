Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34,000 Holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 897,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Mark S. Fowler acquired 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Beasley Broadcast Group Inc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

