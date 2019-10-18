Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.14% of Surface Oncology worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SURF. ValuEngine upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Surface Oncology Inc has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 168.44%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

