Bank of America Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $150.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BYND has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,302,906. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,931,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $111,474,748.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth $11,858,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

