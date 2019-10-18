Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $276.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

