Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.
Bank of America stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $276.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.
In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
