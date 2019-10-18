Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 41.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 55,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 188,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 77,997 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.32.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

