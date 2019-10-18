Bank of America Corp DE Sells 970 Shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.68.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.36 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

