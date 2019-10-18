Bank of America Corp DE Sells 507,766 Shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 56.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Conduent were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. Conduent Inc has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Conduent’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

